Summer school in Cantoria (Almeria) encourages children to develop their abilities

By Linda Hall • 02 July 2022 • 17:51

SUMMER SCHOOL: Something to enjoy in Cantoria Photo credit: Cantoria town hall

CANTORIA town hall’s summer school is again in full swing.

Approximately 100 children attend the school whose 8am to 3pm timetable is aimed at helping parents coordinate their jobs and the school holidays.

It also means more time for the fun activities that 10 supervisors carry out with the children, focusing on workshops, games and sport, with swimming to the fore this year.

“The summer school is so important because it sends a clear message that we have returned to normal after two terrible years,” said Cantoria mayor Puri Sanchez Arnega.

“That is why we have taken the opportunity of improving both the installations and the programme of activities.”

Sanchez explained that the summer school was not a “made-to-measure nursery” for the convenience of parents, although the town hall obviously wished to help them with the extended timetable and municipal grants to make the service affordable.

“What matters is that all of the activities are focused on encouraging the children to discover more and to make the most of the summer by developing their abilities,” the mayor added.

“We want them to remember this, not as a continuation of school but something that they will want to do again next year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.