By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 July 2022 • 14:48

The intense heat returns to the south next week, heavy thunderstorms up north! Image meteored

Meteored has warned that the intense heat will return to the south next week with scattered thunderstorms expected in the north.

The announcement on July 2 warned that southwestern parts of Europe will experience higher than usual temperatures, much in line with mid-summer highs.

A small DANA over the Atlantic will cause an increasingly intense and stable anticyclonic ridge that will bring warmer temperatures with it. Surface temperatures are set to exceed 35ºC throughout most of the southern half of Spain whilst temperatures could exceed 40ºC in areas such as the Guadalquivir valley.

The hotter weather is expected to remain for some time with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday when cooler winds from the Atlantic are expected to bring some relief. By Monday the warm air mass will be well established over the peninsula and especially the western Mediterranean.

The Canary Islands are also expected to experience higher than usual temperatures although they are likely to arrive later.

The only area that is likely to experience cooler conditions is Cantabria where rain and cloud will help to keep temperatures down.

Some storms can be expected in the West of the peninsula with the hot air bringing some rain in the late afternoons at the beginning of the week. The storms are expected to be scattered and limited in size but will be strong with a possibility of hail.

Longer-term predictions are said to be presenting a challenge with several scenarios under consideration, one of which is that some cooler weather could be expected however the most likely is that next week temperatures in the south could hit 40ºC.

Las temperaturas irán subiendo 🌡️ en los próximos días, aunque en esta ocasión la Península "fabricará" su propio calor. La semana que viene podrían volver los 40 ºC al sur. 🗞️ La previsión de @gdvictorm: https://t.co/tK5ECmgi4O pic.twitter.com/pCrPmGU1iC — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) July 2, 2022

The unusual weather is making forecasting a little more difficult, however, forecasters are pretty sure that in the short term we can expect the intense heat to return along with some scattered thunderstorms.

