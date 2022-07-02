Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Saturday, July 2

By Chris King • 02 July 2022 • 0:18

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock

Here is the weather prediction for Saturday, July 2 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Saturday, July 2, Andalucia will start with fairly cloudy or clear skies, except for low morning clouds in Cadiz province and the western Mediterranean coast.

There is a probability of light showers in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar. A calima could possibly occur in the eastern third of the community. Minimum temperatures will rise in the western half and far east but stay unchanged in the rest of Andalucia.

Maximum temperatures will rise on the Mediterranean side and stay unchanged or even fall slightly in the rest. Winds will be predominantly from the east in the Strait of Gibraltar and Almeria, decreasing throughout the day, with light variable winds in the rest.

Minimum and maximum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows: Almeria – 32 and 22; Cadiz – 27 and 22; Cordoba – 37 and 19; Granada -37 and 18; Huelva – 30 and 19; Jaen – 36 and 19; Malaga – 27 and 21; Sevilla – 35 and 20.