By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 July 2022 • 12:52

Women wanted – Spain’s Civil Guard offers 1,671 new female posts Image Civil Guard

Spain’s Civil Guard wants more women and is offering 1,671 new posts as it launches a recruitment drive encouraging more women to sign up.

Launching the campaign on July 2, the Civil Guard said that there were 1,671 vacancies with applications closing on July 19.

En la actualidad hay un total de 6.665 mujeres guardias civiles, un 8,57% de la plantilla. El plazo de inscripción para conseguir una de las 1.671 plazas ofertadas para #IngresoGC22 finaliza el próximo 19 de julio.#EligeGuardiaCivil pic.twitter.com/Sm5Q6Fc1OR — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 1, 2022

Currently, 8.57 per cent of Spain’s Civil Guard is made up of women, that’s roughly 6,665 officers. The vacancies once filled will increase the number of women on the force by 25 per cent.

The campaign is primarily focused on social media with applicants needing to be between the age of 18 and 40. They must have Spanish nationality, be in possession of a driver’s licence and be over 1.55 metres tall.

Most importantly they must not have a criminal record.

Applicants will be judged in two areas. The first language and academic studies and the second theoretical and practical knowledge. Applicants will be put through intellectual aptitudes and physical tests, as well as personal interviews.

In a change to previous restrictions, applicants with tattoos will be considered provided they are not of expressions or images contrary to constitutional values ​​or anti-police.

Women have become increasingly important to the Civil Guard with one in five of the past two graduations being female. They are also playing an increasingly important role at a senior level with eight women currently holding the title of lieutenant colonel.

In April 2021, Lieutenant Colonel Silvia Gil was appointed as the first head of the Teurel Command.

With 1,671 new posts within Spain’s Civil Guard reserved for women, expectations are that a significantly higher number of applications will be received.

