Adele-ve into pop singer’s guilt over cancelled Las Vegas residency

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 16:40

Image - Adele: Cubankite/Shutterstock.com

Guesting on BBC Radio 6 music’s Desert Island Discs on 3rd July 2022, singer songwriter phenomenon Adele admits she experienced extreme guilt over cancelled Las Vegas residency last January.

The last-minute cancellation was devastating for fans who had paid thousands of pounds to attend and travel to the shows. Tickets on sale in February cost around $78,000.

Adele announced her decision to pull out of her scheduled shows at the Colosseum in the Casears Palace Casino in a video she posted online. In the video she explained that she’d “tried absolutely everything” to put her show together in time but she and her crew had been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and covid.

The pop singer also apologised personally to fans via face time for her postponement of her scheduled performances, as reported by theguardian.com

Adele has revealed that she felt like “a shell of a person for a couple of months”. She described the guilt as “brutal” and that her coping mechanism was to “wait it out and just grieve it”.

Performing for the first time in 5 years in her hometown of London on the 1st and 2nd of July 2022, between t-shirt canons and microphones tucked in cleavages, Adele let the crowd at Hyde Park know that they sounded “bloody lovely”. She also confirmed to them that she would be announcing the rescheduled US dates “very, very soon”.

Although Adele said she was aware that many of her fans were “let down” by the cancelled shows, and that not touring could mean losing “loads of money”, the pop singer has remained fast to her decision to pull out of her Las Vegas residency, despite the disappointment and devastation she caused and experienced herself.

