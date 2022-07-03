By Chris King • 03 July 2022 • 19:47

BREAKING: Gunman opens fire in Copenhagen shopping mall in Denmark

Danish police have reported a gunman opening fire at a shopping mall in the country’s capital city of Copenhagen.

The Danish police have confirmed on their Twitter profile @KobenhavnPoliti that an incident has taken place this afternoon, Sunday, July 3, involving an active shooter in the city of Copenhagen. According to their tweet, several members of the public have been shot.

Vi er talstærkt og massivt tilstede ved Fields, hvor vi har fået anmeldelser om skyderi. Vi opdaterer her, så snart vi har mere om den aktuelle situation #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

“We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on-site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Fields”, the force tweeted earlier.

Video footage was uploaded onto social media from the Field’s Shopping Mall. It showed terrified people running to escape to safety. A ‘large number’ of police officers are said to be attending the location. There has been no indication as to how many people have been injured during the shooting.

It has been reported at the time of writing that the Danish police have arrested one man in connection with the incident. As this is a breaking news story we will try to keep you updated, thank you.

En person er anholdt i forbindelse med skyderiet i Fields. Vi har fornuværende ikke mulighed for at fortælle mere om vedkommendes identitet. Vi er massivt tilstede i Fields og arbejder på at danne os et overblik. Vi opdaterer her, så snart vi kan #politidk https://t.co/84Df2mspVD — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.