By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 14:47
1 person has died and 35 people have been injured in the collision between two passenger buses and a car, travelling at 210 kilometres towards Malaga. Reportedly the two buses were coming from Madrid in the direction of Algeciras (Cadiz).
Many of those injured were trapped inside their vehicles. 7 of the 35 people are said to be in a critical condition. sources from Benemerita have indicated that the fatality is one of the bus drivers.
Civilians telephoned 112 as the accident occurred and the call was responded to immediately by the Traffic Civil Guard, the centre for health emergencies, civil protection and the fire brigade.
A provincial technical advisor from 112 also travelled to the scene of the accident and has confirmed the death and injuries of the people involved.
The local Mayor, Maria del Carmen Cantero has informed Europa Press that they have “put in place all available measures” to help the authorities. traffic has since been restored on the A-92, as reported by historicalchurch.com
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
