By Matthew Roscoe • 03 July 2022 • 12:09

Chechen rebel leader claims Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has been liberated. Image: 977_ReX_977/Shutterstock.com

THE head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced on Sunday, July 3 that the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic had been liberated from Ukrainian forces.

The Chechen rebel leader – who recently claimed that Russia would escalate its campaign in Ukraine – said Lysychansk ‘was free’ and that a convoy of cars with the security forces of the republic were ‘already moving along the streets of the city’.

Sharing the news on messaging service Telegram, Kadyrov said: “The loud statements and brilliant conclusions of Ukrainian politicians, prominent journalists and military experts collapsed in an instant.

“Lysychansk is free! Free from the long-term oppression of the Kyiv regime, and at the same time Bandera’s henchmen.”

“Our banners are adorned in the streets and the main square of the city, as they represent the freedom, strength and greatness of Russia,” he said.

He added: “For more than four months, the inhabitants of Lysychansk waited for the arrival of Russian soldiers. And now, finally, it happened.

“The local population shares their impressions and emotions with great pleasure. Seeing a Russian fighter is a great joy for them because for a long time they were under the gun of Ukrainian nationalists.

“Moreover, they were used as human shields. The nationalists deliberately located near residential buildings in order to blame Russia for all the troubles that had happened.”

He concluded: “Our brave fighters are fighting this fight primarily for the sake of people who have been bullied for a long time.

“Lysychansk is now liberated, which means that the crimes of the Ukronazis are finished once and for all. Residents can take a deep breath of the free air of the Luhansk People’s Republic.”

In related news, on Wednesday, June 29, Syria officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic.

“Embodying a common will and desire to establish relations in all spheres, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic,” read the official statement issued by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

