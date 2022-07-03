Dutch uprising in response to the World Economic Forum “controlled government”

It has been confirmed by Vikendi that larger nationwide protests are planned for Monday, July 4.

The protest comes just days after Dutch farmers sprayed several public buildings with manure after politicians voted on proposals to reduce emissions of harmful pollutants.

This plan could actually force farmers to reduce their livestock or even stop working altogether.

Mark Rutte who has been the Netherlands prime minister since 2010 has said that overall, a full 50 per cent of the country’s nitrogen oxide and ammonia emissions are to be eliminated by 2030 which would deal a devastating blow to agriculture in the Netherlands.

Many World Economic Forum (WEF) sycophants also sit in the Dutch government and they are promoting the climate policy which is being pushed by the WEF.

Internationally recognised journalist, Keean Bexte, has been following the demonstration.

On Saturday in a post on Twitter, he said: “The Dutch protesters are pouring manure on government offices, flooding streets, and becoming all together ungovernable.”

“This uprising is in response to the WEF controlled government shutting down farms to ‘save the planet’.”

Followers were quick to respond with one posting: “This was just their final warning. Our government didn’t listen so their next strike is coming Monday.”

“They’ll shut down our infrastructure by blocking airports, distribution centres, highways and harbours. They’ll be supported by truckers, fishermen and Dutch citizens.”

