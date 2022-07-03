English actress given ‘unrestricted access’ to Buckingham Palace through ‘relationship’ with Prince Andrew

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 12:52

Image - Prince Andrew: Alessia Pierdomenico/shutterstock.com

English actress Ghislaine Maxwell was given ‘unrestricted access’ to Buckingham Palace through her ‘relationship’ with Prince Andrew, claims a former royal officer.

Maxwell had free reign of the Prince’s apartments and exercised her privilege frequently, making many visits during the early 2000s.

Sources have recounted seeing Maxwell allowed to pass by Palace police during her visits to Prince Andrew, however her name was not recorded in the visitor logs. Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace between 1998 and 2004, described this as a ‘highly unusual’ request.

Page also described Maxwell as “aloof” and “not friendly”, hardly even looking at the Palace staff during her regular visits to the Duke’s apartments due to her ‘unrestricted access’ to Buckingham Palace, as reported by dailymail.co.uk. Page told The Sun that this led to himself and his other colleagues assumed that Maxwell and Andrew had formed “some sort of relationship”.

Maxwell paid visits to other royal residences, including Windsor Castle, the Sandringham estate and Balmoral, accompanied by Epstein. It is thought that Maxwell introduced Andrew to Epstein after they’d met at university.

On Tuesday 28th June, 60 year old Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison due to her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein’s grooming of young women. Her close relationship with the 62 year old Duke of York is now being scrutinised publicly.

Through Maxwell’s trial it was revealed that she and Epstein trafficked 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre whom they forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London. Andrew has denied this claim but reportedly paid £12 million earlier this year for an out of court no liability bias settlement.

