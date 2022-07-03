Government planes to climate meeting not exemplary of CO2 emissions says German Chancellor

On Sunday, June 3, Olaf Scholz said he has no intention to bring in a speed limit on the motorways of Germany even though he has been criticised for the CO2 emissions confirmed Welt.

When asked about bringing in a speed limit Oaf Scholz has ruled it out saying: “This government has not agreed on that, and that’s why it’s not coming.”

When asked about possible personal action in the fight against climate change, the chancellor said: “That’s a question that always makes me a little uncomfortable.”

With regards to climate change, Olaf Scholz referred to the government flights all over the world going to the climate summit and said: “I don’t think we should beat about the bush and pretend that we are really someone who is very exemplary when it comes to CO2 emissions.”

Covid-19 was the next subject to be discussed.

Olaf said he does not expect Covid measures in the coming autumn and winter to be as drastic as in the last two years: “There shouldn’t be any more school closures, and I don’t think we need a lockdown like we’ve had in the last few years,” he said.

“We now have a completely changed situation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.