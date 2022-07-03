Hefty mobile roaming for UK nationals charges are back to add to Brexit blues

It has been confirmed by the Guardian that pretty much all of the big mobile phone companies have reintroduced EU roaming charges.

Telecoms expert Ernest Doku has said that Virgin Mobile customers should also be safe from roaming charges “for this year at least.”

“Depending on when you last took out a mobile or sim deal or upgraded your phone, you may be shielded from your provider’s new roaming charges as they will not have been written in your contract at the time,” he added.

As the news was released people were quick to take to Twitter. One commented:

“Roaming charges are illegal in the EU.”

“These are Brexit roaming charges, applied by companies in the UK to customers in the UK. Literally, nothing to do with the EU.”

With another responding: “Whilst mobile networks in EU countries are banned from ripping customers off when using their phones in other member countries, Giffgaff, Tesco, EE, Sky Mobile, Three and Vodafone are taking advantage of Brexit exactly as you were warned they would.”

Another tweeted: “I’m going to Denmark in my summer holiday and thanks to Brexit I’m now going to pay world beating roaming charges.”

“How wonderful is that? So glad mobile companies are now allowed to take back control of how much they will charge.”

“Who needs all that EU bureaucratic interference?”

