Holiday tragedy as another tourist killed in shark attack at popular Egyptian resort

By Anna Ellis • 03 July 2022 • 18:14

Holiday tragedy as another tourist is killed in a shark attack. Image solarseven/Shutterstock.com

A second woman has been killed by a shark at a popular Egyptian tourist beach on Sunday, July 3.

Horrific images emerged showing the 68-year-old Austrian woman desperately trying to swim back to a pier after an arm and leg were bitten off accordingly to the Mirror.

Tragically, she died afterwards from nervous shock in an ambulance in Sahl Hasheesh, south of Hurghada.

Egyptian authorities have also admitted that a second woman, a tourist, was killed around the same time in the Red Sea just 650ft from the other fatal attack.

The news follows a shark attack on a young girl who was enjoying the warm temperatures on Thursday, June 30 close to Grassy Island near Keaton Beach, Florida.

Fortunately for the teenager, a family member was close on hand and bravely jumped into the water to fend off the nine-foot shark, likely saving the girl’s life.

The girl, who has not been named by authorities was airlifted to nearby Tallahassee hospital where she was rushed into surgery.

Keaton Beach is in Taylor County in the northwest part of Florida, approximately 120 km, or 74 miles, southeast of Tallahassee.

Doctors were forced to amputate the girl’s leg, and she remains at the facility in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Great white sharks can grow up to 20 feet long and gather near areas with large prey populations. They stalk young seals from deeper waters below, preferring lone or smaller groups of mammals.

Attacks on humans are rare, with fatal attacks even less common.

Last year, 73 people were attacked unprovoked worldwide, of which only nine were killed.

