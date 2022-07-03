Internationally famous pop star denies domestic abuse allegations made against him

At present all indications seem to suggest the alleged victim may be someone other than his husband, Jwan Yosef.

Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied the allegations made against the 50-year-old Puerto Rican singer according to the People.

Ricky’s representatives made a statement saying: “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated.”

The domestic abuse allegations came after Ricky Martin’s former manager, Rebecca Drucker, sued him for more than $3M (€2.9M) in unpaid commissions.

Rebecca Drucker’s 15-page complaint claimed that she helped Ricky Martin with his “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavours” and that he “made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions.”

Rebecca Drucker further alleged that Ricky Martin “fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022.”

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter and our client, Ricky Martin, will be fully vindicated.”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter in support of Ricky.

One post read: “Ricky Martin is “allegedly” STALKING an ex-partner.”

“Puerto Rico authorities have been trying to serve him with a restraining order. But Martin has NOT been seen.”

“The ex-partner claims they broke up 2 months ago. But Martin has been stalking him. And he fears for his life.”

