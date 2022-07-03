Long wait for a bus for residents in Ciudad Quesada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 July 2022 • 16:00
CIUDAD QUESADA: Patchy public transport for fast-growing Rojales neighbourhood
Photo credit: CC/H. Helmlechner
“Quesada is constantly growing,” she pointed out.
And Trilby is right. According to Idealista, the online property site, Ciudad Quesada – part of Rojales – was one of their most searched-for locations at the end of 2021.
Approximately 10,000 residents are registered on the Padron, many of them British, since Rojales is one of several Costa Blanca municipalities where foreign residents outnumber the Spanish.
But at a time when responsible citizens are urged to use public transport, there is little chance of going by bus to and from Torrevieja.
A daily bus does link Rojales with Torrevieja each weekday morning, but the 20-minute route does not go through Quesada. Only one bus returns to Rojales in the late afternoon and again, it does not go near Quesada.
At present, the best bet for Trilby or any other Quesada resident wanting to get to Torrevieja by bus is to catch one of the Elche-Torrevieja bus, which run five times daily in each direction during the week, stopping at the Arches on the Quesada main road. There are only two buses on a Saturday and none on Sunday.
No wonder Trilby wants more information about this situation. The Euro Weekly News does, too, so watch this space!
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
