Malaga airport again suffers the most from Ryanair and Easyjet strike action

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The ongoing strike action by Ryanair and Easyjet cabin crews has again seen Malaga airport the most affected base in Spain.

As reported by the USO union, up until 7pm this Saturday, July 2, the ongoing strikes by cabin crew from Ryanair and EasyJet airlines had resulted in a total of 11 flights being canceled at Malaga airport. These included both departures and arrivals into the Costa del Sol facility. Another 75 flights suffered delays.

Today was the sixth day of industrial action across Spain by Ryanair’s TCP workers. A total of 16 flights were suspended, and 281 delayed at Barcelona, ​​Ibiza, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Santiago de Compostela airports.

📌Actualización 2 de julio, 19:00 horas#HuelgaRyanair: 16 vuelos cancelados y 281 retrasos. Balance de las 6 jornadas de huelga: 215 vuelos cancelados y 1.255 retrasos#HuelgaEasyJet: 9 vuelos cancelados y 85 retrasos. Mañana, tercer paro en Palma, Barcelona y Málaga#USOEnLucha pic.twitter.com/KKFLMnVKRL — Confederación USO (@USOConfe) July 2, 2022

In the case of Malaga, three flights departing from the capital and another three arriving have been cancelled. This affected passengers flying to or from Aberdeen, Copenhagen, and Glasgow. Another 25 departures and 26 arrivals were delayed. Andalucia’s other airport in Sevilla airport was also affected, but to a lesser extent. There were no cancellations, but three departures and seven arrivals suffered delays. According to reports from the USO union – @USOConfe – which is responsible for calling the industrial action, during these six days of strikes by the TCP cabin crews, a total of 215 flights in and out of Spain have been cancelled. More than 1,225 aircraft either departed or arrived late. Easyjet are also involved in this action, and today saw a total of nine flights cancelled, plus 85 delayed up until 7pm. Malaga airport was the only Easyjet base affected by these disruptions, on routes to London, Geneva, and Bristol airports.

Miguel Galan, the general secretary of USO at EasyJet Malaga reported that today’s strike has been “very positive” at the Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca, and Malaga bases. The latter with “exceptional follow-up in all the fronts” by cabin crew, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Galan lamented “the discomfort that this may be causing all our passengers”, and stressed that “it is not in our interest at all, but the company does not leave us any other alternative since the negotiation route has failed, and they do not want to accede to our demands in any way”.

The USO union announced today that another 12 days of strike action will take place in July.

#USO y @sitcpla convocamos nueva huelga en @Ryanair_ES: 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 y 28 de julio

🔴Ryanair tiene que sentarse a negociar ya el convenio y parar así la #HuelgaRyanair, pero parece que prefiere dejar en tierra a los pasajeros.https://t.co/seRYcZJWVx pic.twitter.com/F3SFsBuQGQ — Confederación USO (@USOConfe) July 2, 2022

