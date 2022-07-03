Tributes paid to Natalia Frauscher from Innsbruck, Austria killed and buried in Kyiv, Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 July 2022 • 10:25

TRIBUTES have flooded social media for Natalia Frauscher, a Ukrainian woman who had been living in Innsbruck, Austria before returning to help Ukraine in the war, who was killed and buried in Kyiv on Friday, July 1.

Mourners gathered outside St. Michael’s Cathedral to pay their respects to deceased hospital nurse Natalia Frauscher, who died when a bus carrying hospital workers collided with a military KrAZ at the age of 47.

Before the war, Natalia lived in Austria, where she worked as a dentist before leaving the town of Innsbruck to join the volunteer medical battalion “Hospitallers”. The bus crash is believed to have happened on the last day before rotation.

A video show hundreds of mourners gathered outside Michael’s Golden Cathedral and it was apparently standing-room-only inside as women, men, boys, and girls reportedly wept during Natalia’s funeral service.

Tributes were paid following the news of her death, which began sweeping social media in the early hours of Sunday, July 3.

“Natalia Frauscher, Austrian, a beautiful woman inside and out, couldn’t resist the accident when the evacuation bus she was on crashed into a military vehicle. She helped Ukrainians in every way: humanitarian, medical and in transporting the sick to Europe. RIP, dear Natalia!” another said.

Natalia Frauscher, Austrian, a beautiful woman inside and out, couldn't resist the accident when the evacuation bus she was on crashed into a military vehicle.

She helped Ukrainians in every way: humanitarian, medical and in transporting the sick to Europe.

Another person wrote: “Deepest sympathy to the family of Natalia Frauscher, this beautiful young woman, who was fighting against the marauding hordes from Russia who to murder, rape and steal. May Natalia’s dead bring a great Victory to Ukraine. May God help and comfort Natalia’s family Rest In Peace.”

Yana Zinkevich wrote: “Our little Austrian lady, in recent years, she lived and had a family in Austria, but at the call of her heart, she returned to Ukraine to save the wounded and in recent days she helped dozens of wounded!”

Visegard 24 said: “RIP Natalia. Ukraine will never forget your sacrifice!”

“Nathalia left the safety of her Austrian life to serve her country and the democratic principles that we in the west would uphold. My most sincere condolences to her family for this most ultimate sacrifice,” one person said.

The news of Natalia’s death comes months after Natalia Lugovska, a psychologist from the Azov Regiment, died while defending the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday, May 5.

