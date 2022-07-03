By Anna Ellis • 03 July 2022 • 18:47

Off-duty firefighter rescues swimmer in danger on Costa Blanca's Alicante. Image lunamarina/Shutterstock.com

An off-duty firefighter rescued a swimmer in danger after his boat capsized in the sea on the Arenales del Sol beach in Elche, Alicante, on Saturday, July 2.

At around 8:30.pm the firefighter who was on the beach with his children enjoying a break noticed a Guardia Civil patrol boat approaching the buoys marking the end of the bathing line according to Noticias CV.

When he noticed what looked like the head of a swimmer bobbing in the waves, the firefighter caught the patrol boat’s attention.

Without hesitation, the firefighter jumped into the water to try to direct the patrol boat to where the person in distress was.

However, as the bather was too close to the shore, the patrol boat could not reach him because of the risk of running aground.

The fireman then swam towards the person and pulled him towards the shore.

The rescued man was already exhausted and had swallowed a lot of water, so once on the sand, he was placed in a lateral safety position until the arrival of an ambulance.

It later transpired that the person rescued was from a pleasure boat that had capsized with four other people, three of whom were rescued by a fishing boat and a fourth who was rescued by the Guardia Civil patrol boat itself.

