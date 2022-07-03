Putin humiliated: Russian troops sunk their own warship by accident

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 11:05

Image - Russian Navy: Alex Zabusik/shutterstock.com

Yesterday on 2nd July 2022, Russian troops sunk their own warship by accident, blowing it up with one of the Russian navy’s own mines in the black sea.

The troops were retreating from Snake Island, east of the mouth of the river Danube after Ukrainian ship-to-shore missiles had destroyed the flagships of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet, when one of Russia’s own mines exploded beneath the colossal D-106 landing craft.

The crew aboard the warship are said to have survived the explosion, according to a telegram channel related to the Russian navy.

However, this comes after a long list of mistakes that Russian military mistakes since Putin declared war on Ukraine, including getting stuck in a lift in an office building in Ukraine. On another occasion troops also ran out of fuel in their vehicles which Ukrainian farmers then towed away with tractors.

The Russian navy have been mocked on social media, with the twitter account English Luhansk tweeting, “waiting for a confirmation of this suicidal goodwill gesture”. Elsewhere the fiasco has been referred to as a “special under water operation”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

On the same day as Russian troops sunk their own warship, the Kremlin revealed that another of its ammunition ships has been sunk in a harbour by Ukraine in March 2022.

