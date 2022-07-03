BREAKING: Three people killed in residential building explosion in Russia's Belgorod Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 03 July 2022 • 7:50

VIDEOS circulating on social media show the moment a block of residential buildings exploded in Belgorod, Russia in the early hours of Sunday, July 3.

A series of loud explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia – close to the Ukraine border – at around 3 am and a private residential building was videoed on fire. As a result, three people have been killed and multiple injured.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that four people have been injured including a man and a 10-year-old boy. The main is in critical condition, while the other two were being treated for minor injuries.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the streets of Mayakovsky, Michurin, Chumichov, Popov and Pavlov, the blast destroyed 11 apartment buildings and at least 39 private residential buildings.

According to the Ukrainian Army, it was a Russian air defence missile that exploded in Belgorod, although some Russian sources are reportedly blaming Ukraine.

If it was a Russian air defence missile malfunction, it follows the incident in occupied Alchevsk when an air defence system from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) – a breakaway state located in Ukraine formed by pro-Russian separatists – shot itself on Friday, June 24.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

