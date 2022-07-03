BREAKING: Three people killed in residential building explosion in Russia’s Belgorod

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 July 2022 • 7:50

VIDEOS circulating on social media show the moment a block of residential buildings exploded in Belgorod, Russia in the early hours of Sunday, July 3.

A series of loud explosions were heard in Belgorod, Russia – close to the Ukraine border – at around 3 am and a private residential building was videoed on fire. As a result, three people have been killed and multiple injured.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that four people have been injured including a man and a 10-year-old boy. The main is in critical condition, while the other two were being treated for minor injuries.

BREAKING: Series of loud explosions heard in Belgorod, Russia. A private residential building is on fire and there are casualties. Russian sources are blaming a Ukrainian missile attack pic.twitter.com/CznbLdZu3g — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) July 3, 2022

Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the streets of Mayakovsky, Michurin, Chumichov, Popov and Pavlov, the blast destroyed 11 apartment buildings and at least 39 private residential buildings.

According to the Ukrainian Army, it was a Russian air defence missile that exploded in Belgorod, although some Russian sources are reportedly blaming Ukraine.

Tonight UAF as a revenge for losing Lisichansk hit Belgorod,tried to hit Kursk,hit Melitopol But there is a problem for UAF

‼️💥Aviation has taken to the air,Iskanders are flying to targets,the Russian Army is launching a missile strike after that,there is air alert in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Nsojz4dAuO — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 3, 2022

If it was a Russian air defence missile malfunction, it follows the incident in occupied Alchevsk when an air defence system from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) – a breakaway state located in Ukraine formed by pro-Russian separatists – shot itself on Friday, June 24.

