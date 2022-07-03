By Chris King • 03 July 2022 • 21:08

Russia claims to have 'liberated' the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk

The eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk is now under Russian control claims Moscow after Ukrainian forces retreat.

Russian forces have claimed this evening, Sunday, July 3, to be in almost total control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk. The Ministry of Defence in Moscow said its military has ‘liberated’ the city after a prolonged battle.

According to Sky News, Ukraine’s military command confirmed: “The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences”, it declared on social media. They added, “In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw”.

A post on Twitter two hours ago from the Kyiv Independent seems to beg to differ though

⚡️Zelensky: Situation difficult in Lysychansk but city hasn't fallen. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 3 that fighting is still taking place on the outskirts of Lysychansk, the last major city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk Oblast. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 3, 2022

Moscow is believed to have already diverted a large chunk of its military forces 30km west to the Donetsk city Seversk. According to a tweet from a news source on Twitter, the latest statement from the Luhansk People’s Republic read: “The battles for Seversk have already begun”.

This is filmed at Lysychansk city hall. This means the city has practically fallen.@EerikMatero did the harder geolocation work, I'm just posting. pic.twitter.com/HzqKXK5R6N — John Helin (@J_JHelin) July 2, 2022

