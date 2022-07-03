By Matthew Roscoe • 03 July 2022 • 8:48

Russia's FSB and Wagner Group mercenaries are reportedly recruiting prisoners in Russia. Image: AnnaTamila/Shutterstock.com

Exiled Russian Activist Vladimir Osechkin shared information on his Telegram channel on Sunday, July 3 that accused Russia’s FSB and Wagner Group mercenaries of recruiting prisoners in Russia for the war in Ukraine.

According to Osechkin, members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and Wagner Group – a network of mercenaries and a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin – are trying to recruit prisoners in Russia to fight in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Osechkin said: “I bring to your attention that in the colony IK-7 Yablonevka of the Federal Penitentiary Service for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, FSB officers are currently recruiting volunteers to Donbas among prisoners.”

He added: “Motivational work is carried out with them, they are promised freedom for participation in military operations and in operations to clear mines and restore buildings on the territory of Donbas.

“At the same time, they are openly told that they will not have any documents or a token, and their bodies will not be given to their relatives. They promise money to those who survive. They were practically not given time to think and consult with their relatives.

“On July 3, the first ones who passed the selection will be taken out of prison,” he said.

As previously reported, the Wagner Group have struggled to make an impact in Ukraine for President Putin, hence the need for further recruitment.

On June 18, after a Soviet Igla anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft near Svetlodarsk, a hired Wagner Group mercenary was captured.

The man captured, Andriy Volodymyrovych Fedorchukov, admitted during interrogation that he was a mercenary of the private military Wagner Group and was hired to kill Ukrainians for a salary of 205,000 rubles a month.

On Thursday, June 9, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a base housing Wagner Group mercenaries in the town of Kadiivka in Luhansk Oblast, which has been under occupation since 2014.

Prior to that, Ukraine’s army destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group in the Donbas region on Tuesday, May 31 and as a result, Russian soldiers were reportedly too afraid to fight in Ukraine after word of the Wagner Group mercenaries’ demise spread.

