Seven more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Sunday, July 3, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

Another seven Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, July 2, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 100 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 35,970.

Two more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as one more Russian artillery system.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 187 and the destruction of three special equipment from Russia takes the total losses to 64.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 03.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/yDePrQoHgm#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/9FPV9tJDjU — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 3, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, July 2 in the Bakhmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 130th day of the war also shows that the loss of the seven Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 3744, while the destruction of one more Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) now means that Putin’s army has now lost 654 in total.

So, today's the 130th day of the full-scale #RussianUkrainianWar and the russian losses according to @GeneralStaffUA 👇 pic.twitter.com/vrsups37aC — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) July 3, 2022

The destruction of two Russian tanks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 1584 and the destruction of four more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2618.

