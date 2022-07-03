Summer break for the members of the U3A in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 July 2022 • 17:28

TORREVIEJA U3A: End-of-season luncheon Photo credit: Barry Weston

TORREVIEJA U3A held their last monthly meeting at the end of June until activities resume in September.

“This kicked off with an interesting talk on the history of Torrevieja by Brad, from Tour Costas, who answered a lot of our queries about Torrevieja,” said Torrevieja U3A’s Press officer, Barry Weston.

“This was followed by a guitar recital by local musician James Greenall, with a Menu del Dia afterwards for some attendees.”

Meanwhile, the Current Affairs and Discussion group (CAD) met up at La Zenia hotel for a lively debate, which was followed by an end-of-season luncheon for 23 of the members and their partners in San Miguel.

Nevertheless, the group are continuing to meet up during the first two weeks of July.

The first meeting will take place via Zoom to allow those members who are currently back in their homelands to participate from the comfort of their homes. The final meeting will be held live at the hotel, Barry said.

Fuller details of the Torrevieja U3A activities plus details on how to join the association, can be found on the torreviajau3a.org website.

