Travel chaos hits Spain’s Malaga Airport as more flights cancelled

MORE flights leaving Malaga airport in Spain have been cancelled on the morning of Sunday, July 3.

As noted earlier this morning (Sunday, July 3), ongoing strike action by Ryanair and Easyjet cabin crews saw Malaga airport the most affected base in Spain. However, it’s not just flights from Ryanair and easyJet that have disrupted passengers’ journey’s at the Costa del Sol airport.

Two Ryanair departures were cancelled and one easyJet flight was pulled.

The 6.30 am Ryanair journey to Eindhoven in the Netherlands was scrapped as well as the airlines 6.50 am flight to Aarhus, Denmark.

easyJet’s flight from Malaga to London Gatwick at 7.55 am was also cancelled.

Other notable cancellations departing from Andalucia’s Malaga airport were Transavia France’s 6 am flight to Paris (France), Air Portugal’s flight to Lisbon, Portugal and Wizz Air UK’s 10.40 am flight to London Gatwick.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Malaga to Stockholm, Sweden at 12.10 pm has already been cancelled.

Previously, on Saturday, July 2, the ongoing strikes by cabin crew from Ryanair and EasyJet airlines resulted in a total of 11 flights being cancelled at Malaga airport. These included both departures and arrivals into the Costa del Sol facility. Another 75 flights suffered delays.

What to do if your flight is cancelled due to a strike?

The General Directorate of Consumption of the Junta de Andalucia points out that users have a set of rights laid out in Regulation (CE) 261/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of February 11, 2004.

The airline that cancelled its flight has a series of obligations to the passenger. It must communicate to users their rights in terms of compensation and assistance. In addition, it must offer travellers enough food and drink based on the time needed to enable alternative transportation. Free hotel accommodation and transportation must be provided if that alternative route cannot be guaranteed on the same day.

Users also have the right to reimbursement or alternative transportation. In the first case, you can opt for reimbursement, within a period of 7 days, of the full cost of the ticket at the price at which it was purchased, corresponding to the part of the trip not made, or to the part of the trip made if the flight no longer serves any purpose.

Regarding alternative transportation, there is the option of driving to the final destination in comparable transport conditions as quickly as possible. Or, the option of driving to the final destination in comparable transport conditions at a later date that suits the traveller, based on available seats.

In certain circumstances, the cancellation of a flight implies a right to compensation. This is a right that the traveller may not avail himself of if the airline proves that the flight has been cancelled due to extraordinary causes (adverse weather, security risks, political instability, etc.), or if the company has informed – and can prove – of the cancellation with a certain notice.

This notice must be: at least 2 weeks before the scheduled departure time; between 2 weeks and 7 days from the scheduled departure time, offering alternative transport that allows them to depart no more than 2 hours before the scheduled departure time and reach their final destination with less than 4 hours delay with respect to the scheduled arrival time.

Or, less than 7 days before the scheduled departure time, offering to take another flight that allows them to depart no more than 1 hour before the scheduled departure time and reach their final destination less than 2 hours late compared to the scheduled arrival time.

Please check out our guide on how to claim a refund from Ryanair if your flight is cancelled or delayed.

