US expert claims three assassination attempts made on pro-Russian officials

By Chris King • 03 July 2022 • 20:38

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Wikipedia - Kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

Three assassination attempts have been made on pro-Russian officials in the last two weeks a US expert has claimed.

James Mattis, the former US Defence Secretary claimed that the world is witnessing the ‘withering’ of Russia as a world power. His words were reported today, Sunday, July 3, by dailystar.co.uk.

Hitting out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his invasion of Ukraine, Mattis had been speaking at the Seoul Forum 2022, last Friday, July 1. He reportedly called Putin’s action ‘pathetic, operationally stupid, and immoral’.

“We have a saying in America, we say that nations with allies thrive, nations without allies wither and we’re watching Russia wither before our eyes right now”, Mr Mattis is said to have told those assembled.

He added: “The tragedy of our time is that Putin is a creature straight out of Dostoevsky. He goes to bed every night angry, he goes to bed every night fearful, he goes to bed every night thinking that Russia is surrounded by nightmares and this has guided him”.

Mattis also claimed that in the last two weeks there had been three assassination attempts made against pro-Russian officials. He did not elaborate on this claim though.

The US expert’s analogy of Putin’s campaign in Ukraine came shortly after Moscow had announced it was pulling its forces out of the now-famous Snake Island. The island, located around 120km off the southern coast of Ukraine, has been at the centre of several incidents during the conflict.

Russia’s retreat is seen by many as a victory for Ukraine. It is highly likely that the Russians left due to the constant attacks being made by Ukrainian forces recently on the military embedded there.

Officials in Russia claimed they were offering a ‘goodwill gesture’ by removing their military from the strategic island. With Snake Island free of invaders, it once again allows the transportation of agricultural products out of ports like Odesa.

