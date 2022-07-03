Wayward kitten saved from motorway near Doncaster searching for new home

By Annie Dabb • 03 July 2022 • 13:55
Image - Motorway: Tsuguliev/shutterstock.com
Gavin Buffam was responding to calls by concerned members of the public who had noticed the kitten when driving past and reported it to local authorities. Buffam found the little black cat between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound.
National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted out yesterday afternoon that the kitten had been “safely rescued from the #M18”.
Other cars on the motorway were stopped by a rolling road block in order that Buffam could exit his own vehicle and retrieve the wayward kitten from where he found it “up again the concrete central reservation”.
On his third attempt, Buffam was able to “scoop it up” and carry the cat back to safety, despite its attempts to bite his fingers before he managed to settle it down.
The kitten was taken home and and fed by the daughter of one of Buffam’s colleagues. It will later be taken to the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) to see whether it is microchipped and can be reunited with its owner.
The family who cleaned and fed the kitten have commented that they are happy to accept the kitten as “a new addition to the family” if another owner cannot be identified.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
