Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Monday, July 4

By Chris King • 03 July 2022 • 23:42

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock

Here is the weather prediction for Monday, July 4 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, on Monday, July 4, Andalucia will start the day with intervals of low clouds on the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts. Mists and fog can not be ruled out.

Slightly cloudy or clear skies will prevail in the rest of the community. The eastern interior is likely to become more cloudy as the day progresses, with occasional scattered showers possibly accompanied by storms in the northeast. Calimas are very probable in eastern parts of Andalucia.

Minimum temperatures will fall in the western half, without much change in the rest, while maximums are expected to rise. Winds will be variable, tending to be predominantly from the west on the Atlantic coast.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:

Almeria – 31 and 20; Cadiz – 23 and 19; Cordoba – 37 and 17; Granada -37 and 20; Huelva – 28 and 16;

Jaen – 37 and 21; Malaga – 29 and 22; Sevilla – 35 and 16.

