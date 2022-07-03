Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Sunday, July 3

By Chris King • 03 July 2022 • 2:11

Image of a cloudy day in Spain. Credit: Creative Commons

Here is the weather prediction for Sunday, July 3 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Sunday, July 3, Andalucia will start with slightly cloudy skies. There will be intervals of medium and high clouds, along with low morning clouds on the Atlantic coast.

As the day progresses, the eastern interior will become more cloudy with probable occasional showers in the mountains, which may be accompanied by storms. Mists could also form on the Mediterranean coast. Considering it is already July, the weather remains very unstable for the time of year.

Temperatures will fall in the western third compared to those of Saturday, July 2. The maximums will rise though on the Mediterranean side, with little change or maybe slightly decreasing in the rest of Andalucia.

Loose variable winds coming from the west could become worse on the Atlantic coast as the day progresses.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:

Almeria – 31 and 21; Cadiz – 24 and 20; Cordoba – 35 and 21; Granada -36 and 19; Huelva – 26 and 18;

Jaen – 35 and 21; Malaga – 28 and 23; Sevilla – 33 and 17.

