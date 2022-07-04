By Guest Writer • 04 July 2022 • 17:01

Presentation of the cheque Credit: Gibraltar Government

A DONATION of £4000 has been made to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the sales of Gibraltar Then & Now by Robert Santos.

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ CEO, Seamus Byrne and author Robert Santos presented the cheque to the Charity’s Derek Ghio.

The books have proved extremely popular with very few copies remaining at the John Mackintosh Hall and The Gibraltar National Museum, priced at £20.

The book has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar’s landscapes and streetscapes, which will offer a nostalgic journey for many and certainly be enjoyed by all.

The book has dedicated chapters to the various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street.

This is an area which has been heavily photographed over the years and therefore provides a well-documented archive of the urban landscape.

Robert began this project as a hobby, enthused by identifying buildings in historical pictures and how those locations compare to streetscapes today.

The book is not only an enjoyable read but also a contribution to preserving the Rock’s history and heritage.

Those who follow UK Premier League Football may have seen that some of the club managers or coaches sport a badge depicting a human figure on their jacket lapels and this is the symbol of the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

It is estimated that one in eight men will get prostate cancer and if you’re over 50, or you’re black, or your dad or brother had it, you’re at even higher risk.

Prostate cancer is not always life-threatening but when it is, the earlier you catch it the more likely it is to be cured.

Thank you for reading ‘A donation of £4000 has been made to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.