American politician and her husband are booed off stage in Minneapolis US

American politician, Ilhan Omar, was booed off stage. Image Ilhan Omar Twitter

American politician, Ilhan Omar, was booed by a mostly Somali crowd at a concert in her home state over the weekend according to viral videos on social media.

Omar is an American politician serving as the US representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

A video of the event was posted on Sunday, July 3, with a tweet that read: “Ilhan Omar got booed onstage at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar in Minnesota last night.”

“People in the crowd chanted Get out! & shouted Get the f*ck out of here!.”

Followers were quick to respond, one post read: “I’m from Minnesota. Nobody likes her in the Somali community. They feel they got screwed.”

Another added: “She laughed the whole way through. She doesn’t give a s**t.”

“They find it amusing that they’re getting away with it. So really, she’s laughing at those in the audience.”

The incident took place at the Target Centre in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 2, during a concert with Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar.

The concert came during Somali Week, an annual event that this year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia.

It was not immediately clear exactly what prompted the crowd’s reaction, but some suggested that it was Omar’s support for abortion and LGBTQ rights.

