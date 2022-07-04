Blue Badge campaign: The Euro Weekly News speaks exclusively with affected readers

By Laura Kemp • 04 July 2022 • 11:38

Image: Shutterstock

Rod and Wendy Davis, originally from Tooting and Surrey respectively, have been living in Spain for 32 years without any health issues – apart from the odd medical problem. That is until 18 months ago when Wendy had an issue with her leg which then turned to sepsis, resulting in her having to have the affected leg amputated. We spoke with Rod and Wendy about the difficulties around getting a Blue Badge.

Rod, 77, and Wendy, 76, residing in Los Gallbos Campo in Almeria, visited the medical office at the time of Wendy’s operation with the relevant paperwork filled out to receive their Blue Badge. They were informed that the paperwork would be dealt with, however, they had no correspondence with the authorities after this and the town hall kept all of their paperwork.

They have recently visited the medical office, after 18 months since their first appointment and again with the relevant paperwork in hand, to be told that their application could take six to 12 months to complete. For Rod and Wendy, this is not something they can wait that long for – the difficulties this is causing them in living their everyday life and getting around have increased significantly.

Rod said: “At the moment, we can’t go to many places and the places we do go to have to have ample and large parking spaces as well as facilities to make sure Wendy can get around – not to mention me pushing her in her wheelchair. There is always the risk that another driver could park too close to our vehicle, meaning I can’t get the wheelchair in or out.”

For this couple, their lives are at somewhat of a standstill. Both said: “We love Spain and it has been our home for over 32 years, but it is hard to understand why this issue to taking so long and when it will all be resolved, particularly as we aren’t getting any younger!”