BREAKING: Mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 July 2022 • 18:30

REPORTS of a mass shooting are coming out of Highland Park, Illinois as the US celebrates July 4.

Multiple people have apparently been shot in a wealthy suburb in Illinois, Chigaco.

According to local reports, at least nine people are shot and videos show a large emergency response at the scene.

The parade is believed to have set off at around 10 am on Monday, July 4, however, 10 minutes into the festivities shots were fired and people scattered.

The Chicago Sun-Times has reported that people had seen bodies covered with sheets after the incident settled down.

According to unconfirmed social media reports, a suspect was apparently seen wearing a large yellow, army-style backpack.

One person reacted: “My thoughts are with my neighbouring community of Highland Park. If you’re religious, pray. If you’re angry, get loud. If you’re grieving, we are with you. 💔

“This needs to end.”

Some eye-witness reports have suggested that the shooter was on the roof of a building and fired into the parade.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with more information as it is made available.

