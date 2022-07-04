By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 18:15

BREAKING NEWS: Russia forms new government in Ukraine's Kherson region

Russia has formed a new government in Ukraine’s Kherson region, as reported on Monday, July 4.

Russia’s new government in Ukraine’s Kherson was announced by Kherson’s regional military-civilian administration in an official Telegram statement:

“Today the Kherson region and Russia look in the same direction and make decisions on their common development together.”

“The tightest integration of Kherson region into Russian state space and Russian paradigm of public administration is going on.”

“That is why I, the head of the Kherson oblast Administration Volodymyr Saldo, having studied the experience of building authorities’ structures in regions of the Russian Federation, have decided to form the Government of Kherson oblast and select there the best personnel not only from Kherson region residents, but also from Russian professionals and administrators.”

“I inform you that:”

“Yeliseev Sergey Vladimirovich, who previously held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kaliningrad region , Head of the Government of Kaliningrad region, has become the Chairman of the Government of Kherson region. He is studying at the Higher School of Public Administration (HSPA).”

“The Deputy Head of the Government of Kherson region on agriculture became Oleksiy Ivanovych Kovalev, former People’s Deputy of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IX convocation (faction PP “People’s Servant”), glad to welcome natives of Kherson region and experienced Ukrainian politicians, returning home to Kherson, home to Russia.”

“Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kherson region on internal policy appointed Vladimir BESELPELOV, previously First Deputy Minister for Municipal Development and Internal Policy of Kaliningrad region.”

“Ministry of Education and Science is headed by Mikhail Leonidovich RODIKOV, formerly Deputy Head of the Administration of the Urban District of Kashira, Moscow Region. Mikhail Leonidovich previously – from 2015 to 2018 – adapted the educational system of Sevastopol to Russian realities and coped with it brilliantly.”

“The new leaders will have to cope with very difficult tasks in a very difficult time, but I am sure that working as a team, in the very near future we will be able to achieve significant and important results in the work for the benefit of the residents of the Kherson region.”

“Formation of the government of Kherson region is of key importance for understanding the future of this region.”

“We are talking not about personnel changes, not about rotation or even renewal of personnel. A fundamentally different authority is being formed – the first government of an independent, non-Ukrainian Kherson region.”

“This is not a temporary, military or interim administration, but a full-fledged government. The fact that the government consists not only of Kherson citizens, but also of Russian managers, speaks very clearly about the future of the Kherson region. This direction is towards Russia.”

“Ukraine is in the past for Kherson region forever. Russia is here forever,” concluded the statement.

The news follows Crimea’s “Head” Serhiy Aksyonov reportedly signing a decree stating a draft commission for the mobilisation of citizens in Crimea to fight in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, as reported on Monday, July 4.

