By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 12:54

BREAKING NEWS: Russian ammunition depot in Yakovlivka, Kharkiv region on fire Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian ammunition depot in Yakovlikva, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, is reportedly on fire, as reported on Monday July 4.

It is currently unclear if the Russian depot was hit by Ukrainian forces or whether the fire was started by another cause.

Videos of the incident have been posted on Twitter, with one user writing:

“In Yakovlevka, Kharkiv region, the ammunition depot of Russian soldiers is on fire. Video from social networks.”

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news follows reports of another Russian ammunition depot in Donbas being destroyed in a drone strike by Ukraine’s forces using the “Valkyrie” unmanned aircraft system, on Thursday June 30.

The official statement given on the Ukraine’s “Valkyrie” drone strike on a Russian ammunition depot read:

“Here in Donbass, with the help of BPAC, our defenders have lately penetrated into the stockpile of ammunition for the “Uragan” and destroyed it”.

Videos of Ukraine destroying the Russian ammunition depot with their latest “Valkyrie” drone, have circulated on social media.

One user posted footage of the drone strike writing:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a drone destroyed the composition of the ammunition of the Russian Federation,”- the press service of the operational-tactical group “north” reported.”

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news also follows reports of a huge blaze in Kyzyl, the capital city of the Republic of Tuva, Russia, breaking out in warehouses in the “Right Bank” district at around 3 am on Monday, July 3.

