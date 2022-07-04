British Army investigating after Twitter, YouTube accounts hacked

By Tom Hurley • 04 July 2022 • 16:52

Officials at the British Army are investigating after the UK land warfare force’s Twitter and Youtube accounts were hacked.

British Army technical experts were able to return normal service to the YouTube & Twitter accounts on Sunday, July 3 after both accounts had been hacked.

“Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed,” a statement by the British Army posted on Twitter said.

“We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident,” the post said. “Thanks for following us and normal service will now resume.”

A spokesman added that the British Army were aware “of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way.”

Videos featuring photos of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, appeared on the British Army’s YouTube channel after the hack.

The account on the social media platform which is owned by Google, also featured videos about Cryptocurrency.

On Wednesday, June 29, new rules were agreed upon by the European Union to lead the fight against Cryptocurrency fraud.

During the hack, the British Army’s Twitter account had its name changed to “Bapesclan” with the profile pictured changed to a cartoon showing an ape-like figure adorned in makeup.

Numerous posts about NFTs were also posted on the social network site, which Musk, who recent met with Pope Francis, is currently attempting to buy.

The British Army is taking the hacks “extremely seriously” said the spokesman, adding that “until the investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

