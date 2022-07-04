Easyjet announces more strike dates in July at its three bases in Spain

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 19:03

Image of an Easyjet aircraft. Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

The USO union representing Easyjet cabin crew in Spain has announced six more strike dates in July.

The flight chaos currently being experienced at Spanish airports is about to get worse after Easyjet added another six dates of strike action at their three bases in Spain. USO and SICTPLA are the two trade unions involved in convening the ongoing industrial action by cabin crew members. They announced the new strike dates last Saturday, July 2.

Easyjet’s TCP cabin crews will strike again on July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30, and 31, at their three Spanish bases in Malaga, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca airports. The airline has been accused by the unions of bringing in workers from other bases outside Spain to help operate the affected flights. Ryanair has also been accused of the same practice.

Miguel Galan, the general secretary of @USOConfe at EasyJet Malaga, has already pointed out that they are aware that “Easyjet is trying to operate the returns of flights cancelled at origin with a foreign crew. A practice that has been copied from the queen of illegalities, Ryanair”.

Union bosses have two meetings scheduled this week where the strike situation will be discussed, in the hope of finding a positive solution. These should take place on Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7. Galan has insisted that the union will attend these meetings: “with the best disposition, but the company has to be serious and make an offer”.

As pointed out by the airport strikers, there is a significant difference in pay structures between the Easyjet employees in Spain compared to those based in other European counties.

Only today, EasyJet’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew, who has been with the company since 2017 has sensationally resigned amid growing chaos and anger over flight disruptions. The news was tweeted earlier today, Monday, July 4, by Alex Macheras – @AlexInAir – the aviation analyst.

Breaking: Exclusive: easyJet’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew has resigned from the airline 🚨✈️ — his resignation comes as easyJet faces a crisis of immense disruption and now significant strike action across Europe. #aviation pic.twitter.com/VaeDak6exx — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 4, 2022

Ryanair cabin crews will also continue their action with another 12 days of strikes planned in Spain during the month of July. The scheduled dates are: 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, and 28, at the airline’s 10 bases across Spain. These will affect the airport facilities in Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca.

Los sindicatos @sitcpla y @USOConfe convocan 12 nuevas jornadas de huelga para los TCP de Ryanair en este mes de julio. Concretamente, los días 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 y 28 de julio en los diez aeropuertos españoles en los que opera #Ryanair. #RyanairEnLucha pic.twitter.com/8YBa6LNJDq — SITCPLA_JD (@sitcpla) July 2, 2022

“En este avión se cobra un mojón” Solo podía ser en Málaga jajajaja 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/xJJQ0Xb6oV — Laura (@faithfulkiddo) July 3, 2022

