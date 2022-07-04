Easyjet boss Peter Bellew sensationally quits as airline CHAOS continues

By Anna Ellis • 04 July 2022 • 14:08

Easyjet boss sensationally quits as airline CHAOS continues. Image Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

EasyJet’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew who has been with the company since 2017 has resigned amid growing chaos and anger over flight disruptions.

Alex Macheras announced the news on Monday, July 4, in a tweet that read: “Breaking: Exclusive: easyJet’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew has resigned from the airline.”

Alex Macheras is an aviation analyst, broadcasting and discussing the world’s aviation news on leading international news networks.

His tweet continued: “His resignation comes as EasyJet faces a crisis of immense disruption and now significant strike action across Europe.”

“Just weeks ago, pilots at easyJet blamed “the breakdown in relations between the crew and the airline management” on easyJet’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew — an aviation veteran with more than 30 years of industry experience, who has now resigned.”

“EasyJet’s top executives were supposed to fly to Mallorca this week for a “corporate retreat” while thousands of passengers bear the weight of the ongoing travel chaos in the UK & across EU.”

“EasyJet continues to cancel flights due to staff shortages, & further strike action is ahead.”

Alex’s followers were quick to respond with one tweeting: “Bravo Peter…really stepping up to the plate, to assist customers…too much like hard work, for your 6 figures, plus bonuses…”

The airline has been one of the worst-hit for cancellations in recent months. It has axed thousands of flights, including many on the day they were due to depart.

