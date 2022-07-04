By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 11:44

Ex-Belarusian hockey player beat up at Russia's Sochi beach Credit: @MokoltoHelp

Ex-Belarusian hockey player, Nikita Gorayev, was reportedly beat up at Russia’s Sochi beach, as reported on Sunday, July 3.

Nikita Gorayev, an ex-Belarusian hockey player, was beat up at Russia’s Sochi beach, following an altercation involving his younger sisters.

According to reports from the Kub Mash telegram channel, the 23-year-old was beaten by a group of beach employees with sticks and iron rods.

His mother claimed that her younger daughter, aged six and 14, had begun to film a video in which they gave people of Fregat beach free watermelon.

The employees at the beach allegedly told the girls to stop at which point Gorayev stepped in, eventually ending in a physical altercation.

Speaking on the incident Gorayev’s mother stated:

“They sliced the watermelon beautifully and started handing it out to everyone around. The workers of Fregat beach decided that they were taking away their bread by selling this watermelon.”

“They started being rude to the girls. Nikita, their brother, stood up for them. The three of them attacked him. He said he would not leave the beach and angered them.”

“Then ten men jumped on him. Including the beach lifeguards who took sticks and iron bars. And right in front of the vacationers, the beach lifeguards were beating my son,” the mother concluded.

Gorayev was then reportedly hospitalised in intensive care, which was later denied by the Sochi administration, who claimed he was taken to the admission ward of the fourth city hospital.

The beach guards claimed the young man and his sisters tried to organise the “illegal trade of fruit.”

Sochi police department reported that an investigation has been launched with one of the participants of the conflict being detained and taken to Sochi police department.

Nikita Gorayev is a former player and press secretary of Belarusian hockey club “Dynamo – Molodechno. He now works as a physical education teacher in a Belarusian school.

The news follows reports of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov being detained in Russia’s St Petersburg, as reported on Friday July 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.