Fashion and sustainability for bullying and breast cancer at Sotogrande Fashion Exhibition

By Laura Kemp • 04 July 2022 • 13:01

The event promises to be one of the most exciting of the year in aid of important issues

At last, the time has come and everything is ready for the Sotogrande Fashion Exhibition on July 14 and 15 in Puerto Sotogrande, just a stone’s throw from the Costa del Sol, at the emblematic Ribera de Marlin marina!

This sustainable fashion catwalk, sponsored by the Euro Weekly News, is being held in aid of two serious problems affecting our society – bullying and breast cancer – and aims to send a strong message of solidarity. There will be a seating area for the public, exciting musical performances, incredible art exhibitions, an exclusive VIP area and special dinners at some of Sotogrande’s best restaurants.

The two days will be completely different, with July 14 showcasing a parade of 14 sustainable designers from Spain. The event on July 15 will be held at the Chambao beach club, where there will be fashion shows and music. There will also be four participants from the television contest Master of Sewing on TVE1 in attendance at this exciting event for great causes.

The Sotogrande Fashion Exhibition will see Kelvin Hewitt as the catwalk director along with the designer of the event Susana Urbano together with Agrojardin.

Artworks including paintings and sculptures will also be exhibited for a week at the Hotel MIM, featuring important names such as Sonia G. Caballero, Isabel Soto and Pablo Cousteau.

To find out more about the event and to buy tickets, go to www.sotograndefashionexhibition.com.

You can also call 696 159 902 or 722 363 017 to reserve tickets.