By Guest Writer • 04 July 2022 • 15:47

Tom Tarr received the cheque for €2,435 Credit: Age Care Association

FIVE volunteers walked from Gibraltar to Benalmadena for Age Care on the weekend of April 22 to 24.

The idea to raise money for the charity originated with one of the walkers, Michael Snell, as his family received a lot of help from Age Care when his father passed away.

Those taking part were Michael Snell, John Butcher (70 years old), Matt Scorey, Claire White and Ali Morris (67 years old).

During that weekend the weather was not kind to them and they were drenched several times by heavy downpours.

They had two overnight stays en-route back to Benalmadena, the first in Estepona and the second in Calahonda and all arrived safely back on Sunday slightly the worse for wear with poor Claire suffering very painful blisters on both feet!

The main sponsor for the walk was Ecocean Green Solutions whilst Superpool paid for the walkers’ overnight stays en-route to Benalmadena.

Blue Plate Cabs based in Benalmadena very generously volunteered to take the group to the Gibraltar border to start their walk at no cost.

There were also numerous bars and restaurants in Benalmadena and Arroyo de la Miel who hosted fund raising activities and displayed collection tins and offered sponsor forms.

On Monday June 27, Age Care president Tom Tarr met the group of intrepid walkers in Benalmadena where they presented him with the grand total of €2,435 raised for the charity. Tom expressed his huge thanks for all their efforts that are so highly appreciated by Age Care and all its members.

Thank you for reading 'Five volunteers walked from Gibraltar to Benalmadena for Age Care'