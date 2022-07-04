By Anna Ellis • 04 July 2022 • 15:02

France says 'au revoir' to renewing the Covid-19 pass this summer. Image Nattakorn_Maneerat/Shutterstock.com

The French government have decided not to renew the Covid-19 vaccine pass this summer Litern confirmed on Monday, July 4.

The law on the state of health emergency which governs the vaccination pass will end on 31 July 2022. The new law that replaces it no longer includes proof of vaccination.

The French President of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, confirmed the news in an interview on Dinmanche which is a French political program that was aired yesterday, Sunday, July 3.

Yael Braun-Pivet is a French lawyer and politician of La République En Marche! (LREM) who has served as President of the French National Assembly since 28 June 2022.

She is both the first woman and practising Jew to hold this position.

Yael said: “The aim of the health monitoring and security bill is to maintain certain tools for managing the pandemic, but will not include the vaccine pass.”

The Prime Minister of France, Élisabeth Borne, confirmed: “The vaccination pass is governed by a law on the transitional regime of the state of health emergency which officially ends on 31 July 2022.”

“The government has chosen not to impose the vaccination pass in the new law entitled “health watch and security” which will take effect on 1 August.”

“The virus is actively circulating again, but the impact on the hospital system is small.”

