Gender-neutral toilets only allowed with a proviso UK government says

The rise in ‘gender-neutral toilets has raised safety concerns from women who feel they are losing privacy and being unfairly disadvantaged.

All new public buildings should have separate male and female toilets, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced.

The approach will mean women, who may need to use facilities more often for example because of pregnancy and sanitary needs, have the appropriate facilities.

A consultation will be launched in the autumn, which will also consider the design of unisex self-contained cubicles to maximise privacy and whether improvements to disabled persons toilets should be made.

The changes will be made through building regulations and guidance.

Disabled toilet provision will not be affected by the changes.

Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch MP said: “It is vital that women feel safe and comfortable when using public facilities, and that their needs are respected.

“These changes will ensure that separate toilets for men and women are preserved at the same time as providing universal toilets for those that want them. This is a common-sense approach.”

