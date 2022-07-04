German police evacuate several hundred schoolchildren in Marktoberdorf following threatening graffiti

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 July 2022 • 11:41

SEVERAL hundred schoolchildren at the Marktoberdorf school centre in Germany have been evacuated on Monday, July 4 following the emergence of threatening graffiti spray-painted on the outside of one of the buildings.

Five schools within the Marktoberdorf, Swabia school centre had to be evacuated today (Monday, July 4) by German police after graffiti with a threat had been discovered on the Realschule building.

According to police, the threatening graffiti was not directed at a specific pupil, but against pupils in general.

A spokesperson said that the threat was taken seriously and that sniffer dogs were sent into the building to detect any bombs.

Several hundred students were evacuated from the five schools located within the school centre, while classes have been cancelled for the day in four of the buildings, a police spokesperson said.

“We assume that there is currently no concrete danger,” the police tweeted.

Details of what was written on the wall have not been revealed to the media.

Police said that searches of the schools “were completed with no findings.”

Alle Absuchen im Schulzentrum #Marktoberdorf wurden ohne Feststellungen abgeschlossen. Der Einsatz ist demnach aus polizeilicher Sicht beendet, auch die Züge der DB fahren wieder wie gewohnt. — Polizei Schwaben S/W (@PolizeiSWS) July 4, 2022

The evacuation following a threat comes months after a similar happened in Essen, Germany.

On Thursday, May 12, two schools were evacuated after it was discovered that a student had planned a ‘bloodbath’ using pipe and nail bombs.

Police in the German city of Essen launched a large-scale operation at the two schools after apprehending a student the previous night, who was found with more than ten pipe bombs and a nail bomb and planned a ‘bloodbath’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.