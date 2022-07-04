By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 15:53

Holiday-makers warned Spain’s Covid-19 restrictions could be back by summer Credit: insta_photos/Shutterstock

Holiday-makers from the UK and elsewhere have been warned that Covid-19 restrictions could be back in Spain this summer after the number of cases surge once again.

The warning on July 4 comes from Canary Islands Public Health Official, Amos Garcia Rojas who said that the reintroduction of new restrictions could not be ruled out.

Speaking to GB News, Rojas said: “The pandemic is not gone. It is necessary to continue maintaining certain restrictions and care, perhaps in the obligation to wear a mask indoors if the situation does not improve.

“To all this must be added the appearance of new variants of Covid-19, which have more transmissible characteristics, which cause many more infections, but fortunately are also less virulent, most are mild or asymptomatic.”

Most restrictions have been lifted across Spain however some regions have maintained limited requirements such as wearing masks on flights and when in medical facilities.

According to Rojas the numbers are not as bad as they were during the pandemic however they were creeping up and with numerous large events taking place, the numbers were set to continue increasing.

A number of regions and regions have been calling for a return to some restrictions and in particular the use of face masks indoors, with concerns about the spread and its effect on the older and more vulnerable sectors of the population.

The warning for holiday-makers comes as the government in Spain asks people to take care and to continue following basic health advice. That includes good hand hygiene, maintaining distance when indoors and isolating when positive, failure to do so could see Spain’s Covid-19 restrictions back by summer.

