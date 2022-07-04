Hospital worker in Malaga arrested for allegedly stealing synthetic opioids

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 22:01

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A female health worker has been arrested on suspicion of allegedly stealing synthetic opioids from a hospital in Malaga.

As reported by the National Police in a statement today, Monday, July 4, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested by officers in Malaga for allegedly stealing drugs from the hospital where she worked as a health worker.

The arrested woman is suspected of taking 43 ampoules of synthetic opioids. These are used for the treatment of pain in the public hospital where she had been working. She allegedly took advantage of her knowledge about the custody of these drugs to steal them.

An investigation had been initiated back in May when the police were informed of the disappearance of about fifty medicinal ampoules in a hospital in Malaga.