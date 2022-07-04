Hospital worker in Malaga arrested for allegedly stealing synthetic opioids

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 22:01
Image of a national Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Nacional.
As reported by the National Police in a statement today, Monday, July 4, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested by officers in Malaga for allegedly stealing drugs from the hospital where she worked as a health worker.
The arrested woman is suspected of taking 43 ampoules of synthetic opioids. These are used for the treatment of pain in the public hospital where she had been working. She allegedly took advantage of her knowledge about the custody of these drugs to steal them.
According to the complainant, these ampoules are used for patients with acute pain. They are kept under lock and key in the hospital safe and when they are dispensed, the health personnel have to reference them in the corresponding record book.
The stolen substance is a narcotic analgesic that acts as a depressant of the central nervous system. It is considered a narcotic in the annexed lists of narcotic drugs regulated in the Single Convention of 1961.
Having previously worked in the department, the alleged perpetrator would have had access to the safe where the psychotropic drugs were stored. She allegedly took advantage of that information to steal 43 ampoules when she was no longer working at that particular hospital, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.com.
