By Tom Hurley • 04 July 2022 • 21:15

Joey Chestnut wins annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Image: A. Katz/Shutterstock.com

American speed eating specialist Joey Chestnut won the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog for the seventh consecutive year in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, July 4.

Joey Chestnut won the hot dog eating competition by gorging on 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at annal event held every July 4 as part of the US’ Independence Day celebrations.

It’s the 15th overall win for Chestnut in the competition after first winning the crown in in 2007 where he beat the previously undefeated Takeru Kobayashi 66 hot dogs to 63.

Chestnut entered the 2022 version of the competitive eating contest despite rupturing a tendon in his right leg in the lead up to the event that was held at Coney Island for the first time since 2019.

“It’s all right. I’ll be able to stand up and eat,” Chestnut said prior to the event. “Im not eating with my leg.”

The 38-year-old from Indiana fell shy of the world-record tally of 76 hot dogs that he consumed at the 2021 showdown.

Mika Sudo won the women’s version of the event by gulping down 40 hot dogs and buns in the 10 minute contest, held prior to the men’s competition.

It was Sudo’s eighth title and her first since her run of seven championships in a row ended last year.

The 36-year-old had to miss out on the 2021 edition due to being heavily pregnant, giving birth to her son, Max, days after the event.

“I didn’t know how difficult it might be to compete after having a child,” Sudo said in the build-up to the contest. “Max is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and Nathan’s is second.”

The success of the event is in contrast to a recent squabble in the world of competitive scrabble that has seen several players quit over new rule changes introduced at the end of 2021.

The Independence Day celebrations on July 4 were cut short elsewhere in the US after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

