By Matthew Roscoe • 04 July 2022 • 19:17

Lithuania's 'Bayraktar-Vanagas' attack drone 'armed and readied' for Ukraine. Image: Twitter Lithuania MoD

LITHUANIA’S Ministry of Defence announced that the Bayraktar “Vanagas” will soon be ready to ship to Ukraine for use in the war.

Lithuania’s Bayraktar ‘Vanagas’ combat drone is now armed and being readied for Ukraine, according to the country’s MoD on Monday, July 4.

The drone was purchased by Lithuania after people from the country donated to raise funds for the war effort in Ukraine.

“The Bayraktar “Vanagas” is already in Lithuania. The combat drone is armed and will be handed over to Ukrainian fighters as soon as possible,” the ministry tweeted.

“The people of Lithuania have raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Upon learning this, @BaykarTech donated it free of charge.”

The Bayraktar "Vanagas" is already in Lithuania. The combat drone is armed and will be handed over to Ukrainian fighters as soon as possible. The people of Lithuania have raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Upon learning this, @BaykarTech donated it free of charge. pic.twitter.com/pducVUCBOa — Lithuanian MOD (@Lithuanian_MoD) July 4, 2022

The drive for donations began back in May when hundreds of Lithuanians started donating money to enable the purchase of a Bayraktar drone for Ukraine.

Agne Belickaite, 32, who donated €100 as soon as the fundraising launched, told Reuters at the time: “Before this war started, none of us thought that we would be buying guns. But it’s a normal thing now. Something must be done for the world to get better.

“I’ve been donating to buy guns for Ukraine for a while now. And will do so until the victory.”

