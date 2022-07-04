Madrid club helps secure release of former Tunisian prime minister following hunger strike

By Annie Dabb • 04 July 2022 • 9:36
Image - Hamadi Jebali: Wikimedia Commons
Hammadi Jebali was arrested for suspected money laundering in allegations which he has denied and since dismissed as ‘settling political scores’, as reported by middleasteye.net
The former prime minister was senior official of the Ennahda political party which was the biggest in Tunisia’s parliament before Jebali’s political rival Saied dissolved the assembly and assumed executive powers in 2021.
As well as Jebali, senior Ennahdha figure former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri was also subjected to house arrest for two months and released without charge after 67 days on the 8th March 2022, suffering no charges or criminal convictions.
Following his detainment on Thursday 23rd June 2022, Jebali undertook a hunger strike in protest and was transferred to the intensive care unit of Habib Thame Hospital in Tunis last week in a critical condition.
Madrid Club is an international, non-partisan, non-profit organization and the largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers in the world. In an open letter, it appealed to Tunisian authorities to observe democratic values, fair judicial processes, and the rule of law in relation to Jebali, one of the club’s members.
Following the former Tunisian prime minister’s release, he is expected to appear in court on 20th July for an investigation into the alleged money laundering. Human rights charity Justice continues to work to aid Jebali in this case.
