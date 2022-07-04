BREAKING NEWS: Motorway protests set to bring parts of the UK to standstill

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 8:55

Motorway protests set to bring parts of the UK to standstill

UK police have said many parts of the country will be brought to a standstill today with motorway protests over fuel duty targeting three-lane highways.

FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox told Sky News that the protesters will disrupt traffic across the UK by bringing the middle and shoulder lanes to a near standstill whilst the fast lane will be left free.

If you are on Facebook please join the fuel price stand against tax group.. National shut the roads down is starting to be being organised.. pic.twitter.com/VAuUGyRsYi — Peter B – Person of Tall ⬆️ (@Pete_Bassist) June 11, 2022

The protests have apparently been organised online using the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, with calls for the government to do more than reduce the tax by 5p per litre.

Although Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that he will carefully reconsider the cut after it did little to stem the rise in prices, there has been no indication from the government that relief is coming anytime soon.

Petrol prices according to data firm Experian reached new highs on Thursday, June 30 of 191.4p and on diesel 199.1p.

The government has asked protesters to limit the disruption to people’s lives saying that they not only understand that people are struggling, but that delays will only make the problem worse by wasting even more fuel.

Areas expected to be affected are

The Prince of Wales bridge between England and Wales

The M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M4 westbound.

The River Severn Bridge crossings this Monday, July 4 from 8.30 am.

The A48 in Gloucester

The M4, M5 and M6

A government spokesperson said: “While we respect the right to protest, people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use.

“The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people.”

The motorway protests that are set to bring parts of the UK to a standstill are unlikely to change government policy, but rather just add to the disruption people trying to go about their daily lives are already experiencing.

